This superb 5G smartphone has just dropped below $300

The Motorola brand was founded in 1928 by Paul Galvin, and the latter specialized in electronics and telecommunications. In the early 2000s, the mobile phone manufacturer had a real success, multiplying its models until the introduction of smartphones. Motorola dropped and Google bought it in 2011 before selling it to Lenovo in 2014. Since then, the brand has been the center of attention again with convincing smartphones! The Motorola Moto Edge 20 Lite is a perfect example.

Motorola Moto Edge 20 Lite: a versatile 5G phone with a 90Hz screen

We hear a lot from Chinese brands such as Realme, Oppo and many others, but we must not forget Motorola, especially since the latter offers software monitoring close to that of Google thanks to a minimalist overlay. This is an important point if you intend to keep your smartphone for more than a year.

Regarding the Moto Edge 20 Lite, which costs 299.99 euros instead of 395.94 euros, the latter is equipped with a very nice 6.7-inch OLED screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. In addition, there is a refresh rate of 90 Hz, HDR10+ compatibility and a density of 385 dots per inch. With such a display, you will have a lot of fun watching videos, movies, series and even playing games.

As for its platform, like many of its competitors (Realme, OnePlus, Xiaomi…), Motorola turned to MediaTek instead of Qualcomm:

Processor: MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 5G Graphics chip: Mali-G57 MC3 RAM: 8 GB 128 GB storage space expandable via microSDXC card

As we can see, with this configuration you will not have any problems, whether for gaming or for browsing the Internet.

The manufacturer has also focused on photo quality with a triple sensor on the back and a huge 32-megapixel sensor on the front:

108 megapixels (wide angle)8 megapixels (ultra wide angle)2 megapixels (depth)

On the battery side, it has a capacity of 5000 mAh with 30 watt fast charging capability.

