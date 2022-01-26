This super XL tablet bundled with its docking station and folio is on sale

If you’re looking to invest in an XL tablet without breaking the bank, this good plan is for you. The Lenovo M10+ Bundle is on sale and includes a docking station and folio.

Lenovo M10+: an XL tablet for multimedia

Lenovo is one of the few brands that offers Android tablets and the M10+ model is currently available in a pack version at a great price.

This tablet has a very nice 10.3-inch IPS screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, making it ideal for watching movies and series. Although it’s a large tablet, Lenovo has strived to make it as thin as possible, so it’s only 8.15mm thick and weighs just 460 grams.

Here’s what’s under the hood:

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22 Memory (RAM): 4 GB Storage space: 128 GB

In the pack we also have a docking station with which to place it for charging, as well as a folio to protect it.

Instead of 249.99 euros it is 219.99 euros, a very attractive low price if you want to decide on an XL tablet.

Why be tempted?

Large IPS display Balanced specifications Complete package with dock and folio

