this super 1TB SSD costs just under 80 euros

The Crucial BX500 is a high performance solid state drive, and the 1TB model we’re selling today is sure to give your computer a real boost.

Crucial BX500: a robust and powerful SSD

Crucial is a recognized brand, especially in the IT sector and especially for its RAM memories and SSD hard drives. The latter has chosen Micro’s 3D NAND memory, which allows them to get good performance at a more than correct price. For example, the Crucial BX500 can achieve 540 MB / s reading and up to 500 MB / s writing thanks to its SATA 6 GB / s connection.

With this good plan, the model with a capacity of 1 TB benefits from a price reduction. This makes it easy for you to install the operating system you want, as well as your software and games. You therefore have a real gain in performance. Also note that this doesn’t just apply to stationary PCs, with its 7mm thickness you can build it into a laptop PC too. If it is to replace an aging mechanical hard drive, you also gain autonomy, as SSDs consume less energy, but are also quieter.

The 1TB Crucial BX500 is priced at $ 80.99 while it was previously over $ 91. A small drop in price that makes it the best choice on the market. And if you’re a gamer, we also have a great Corsair gaming package on offer.

Why let yourself be seduced?

1 TB capacity read and write performance Very attractive price-performance ratio

