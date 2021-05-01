This Sunday you can see “Listen” on TV

The award-winning Portuguese film, which was nominated for an Oscar, is now making its television debut.

The first exhibition of “Lists” on national television is planned for this Sunday, May 2nd. The famous film by Ana Rocha de Sousa will be shown at 9:30 p.m. on TVCine Pop.

Greeted by critics in Venice and nominated for an Oscar for best foreign film by the Portuguese Academy of Cinema – although it was later rejected – the film stars Lúcia Moniz. Interestingly from a mother.

In the celebration of Mother’s Day it is precisely inserted that “listening” is shown. The story tells how a Portuguese mother who immigrated to the UK goes through a series of social services issues that challenge her ability to care for her three youngest children, including a deaf girl aged seven. While the couple struggles not to lose their children, they also try not to let the family fall apart in these events.

“I found it to be a big, big challenge. And it was also the responsibility to represent this mother who ends up representing many mothers who have been or have been through this. How can i say no There is no chance, “said the protagonist NiT in an interview.

In 2020, this was the most watched film of the year in national cinemas.