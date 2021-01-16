This Sunday the new Beatriz is making her program debuts on Portuguese television

RTP’s partnership with Galicia Television shows the locals and traditions of this Spanish region.

Beatrice likes to go to Galicia

The premiere of “Sem Fronteiras” is planned for this Sunday, January 17th at 12:30 pm. Then for the first time you can watch the new show that connects Beatriz Likes and the Galician Javier Varela in a partnership between RTP and Television of Galicia (TVG).

Because of their proximity, Northern Portugal and Galicia share various cultural similarities and even land names. However, there are also many differences and curiosities that are worth discovering. This is the motto of the program that allows you to travel without leaving your home.

In “Sem Fronteiras” Beatriz Likes show you the Galician corners, while it is up to Javier Varela to discover the charm of the north of our country.

“We explored places in northern Portugal via 12 programs, such as Riba de Ave, Baião, Vila Nova de Gaia, Ribeira de Pena, Vimioso, Vila Flor, Vieira do Minho, Póvoa do Varzim, Vale de Cambra, Ponte de Lima, Castro Laboreiro and Gerês. In Galicia we visited Ribadavia, Baiona, Vilanova de Arousa, Ribeira, Vimianzo, Vilalba, Salvaterra de Miño, Pobra de Broullón, Cambre, A Pontenova, Castro Caldelas and Xurés, ”explains RTP on the page dedicated to the program.

In the first episode, Beatrice will happily meet Ribeira, while Varela will have the opportunity to learn more about Ribeira de Pena.