This student designs revolutionary ultra-inclusive software

Priyanjali Gupta is a young computer science student. She is currently studying at the Vellore Institute of Technology in Tamil, India. His latest creation could allow him to rise to the high spheres of engineering.

A revolutionary initiative

“It’s time to do something meaningful now that you’re in engineering school,” his mother told him early last year. Driven by her words, the third-year student then wanted to present an innovative project to her class.

In his corner, Priyanjali Gupta has developed an artificial intelligence capable of live translation of American Sign Language into English. The idea came to her about a year ago when the young Indian woman communicated with the Amazon Alexa language assistant.

Launching the software activates the webcam and automatically starts recognizing gestures, as you can see in the image above. Finally, his tool could offer a more intuitive way of communicating with people who are mute and hard of hearing.

A promising initiative

For the implementation of her project, the Indian student was inspired by the work of the videographer Nicholas Renotte, who had developed a similar tool before her. That hasn’t stopped its software from causing a stir on social media. On LinkedIn, his demo post received more than 60,000 likes and around 1,200 comments.

However, Priyanjali Gupta remains aware of the limitations of her creation. First, certain aspects of sign language are not considered, such as the fact that it can differ from country to country and sometimes needs context to be properly translated.

In addition, researchers are studying sign language. In March 2020, Google presented a fairly successful tool at a conference. The student then wants to share in the progress by making some improvements to her project.

In my opinion, researchers and developers are doing their best to find workable solutions. However, I think the first step to all of this would be to normalize sign language and other ways of communicating with people with disabilities to work on bridging the communication gap.

