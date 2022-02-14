this streamer victim of live swatting

With the democratization of streaming, videographers have had to deal with many abuses. Harassment, sniping, beating, public figures have to face a variety of toxic problems. A deadly trend has emerged in recent years: hitting. Despite the unfortunate headlines, the practice continues and has just met a new streamer.

Incident-free swatten

This Wednesday, February 9th, while the films Moonfall and Death on the Nile were being released in our dark rooms, streamer Alexandra “Alliestrasza” Macpherson was the victim of a slap in the face. After about an hour live, while quietly playing Hearthstone, her favorite game, SWAT, the American police’s famous intervention unit, entered the family home. Handcuffed live, Macpherson later learned that SWAT was responding to a call depicting a scene in which a woman had shot her husband before locking herself in the bathroom and threatening to shoot anyone who entered. An intervention whose records were erased but which passed without incident.

Pistol, shotgun, riot shield, with a full arsenal, this SWAT team has been inspecting the entire house looking for an alleged threat. This is followed by 25 minutes live without a moderator. Alliestrasza eventually comes back to warn her cat that she has just been hit. A practice that had recently lost momentum but still seems to have some followers.

The next day, the videographer took to her Twitter account to explain the underside of the case in more detail while sharing her feelings:

“Well, I never thought I’d be SWATTED… but alas, here we are.

Everything is fine, however. I’m just a little shaken. The officers were brilliant and handled the situation very well.

They obviously had to take the threat seriously and our whole family was handcuffed outside.

After realizing the threat wasn’t real, we spoke to them and explained that it sometimes happens to Twitch streamers.

The amount of resources diverted here was insane.

WHY do people do this? ! It sucks that we don’t know who did it either.

In any case, thanks to everyone who has contacted me to hear from me.

It was stressful, but it didn’t take long for me to realize I was being beaten.

The neighbors are probably very confused.”

Fortunately, this beating caused no casualties. Still, sometimes the ending isn’t so happy. In December 2017, a man was shot dead after being slapped. The caller, one Tyler Barriss, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in March 2019. Faced with the resurgence of this dangerous practice, the French National Police have even had to reverse the penalties imposed to deter those affected.