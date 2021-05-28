this streamer is sexually assaulted live (video)

Twitch enables videographers around the world to share their experiences live while interacting with their viewers via chat or messages about donations and subscriptions. But it sometimes happens that atypical events take place live, like this father who threatened his child live. This time to Thailand, where a sexual assault was recorded live.

Complaint is being filed today

Akwards_Travel, as the name suggests, is a channel dedicated to travel. Tallulah and Gaspard travel the world and share their adventures with their viewers, whether regularly or not. The videographer couple is currently experiencing a shocking scene in Thailand, near Bangkok. Tallulah was sexually assaulted while living on the streets of the capital. Walking peacefully with a mask on her face, the young woman does not notice that a man is quickly approaching her from behind. The latter arrives at his level and seems surprised to touch his buttocks.

Tallulah then yells at him to stop while the man calmly continues on his way as if nothing had happened. Shocked, the videographer will quickly come to her senses before leaving quickly with tears in her eyes. The perpetrator is later seen crossing the street in the middle of the traffic with a cigarette in his mouth. Tallulah will go on sobbing and at least congratulate herself on being okay. In 2019, more than one in five Thai people reportedly experienced sexual harassment. A topic that in a country that is still the second largest economy in Southeast Asia is still taboo by a culture of silence.

Hey embarrassed, I’m not streaming tomorrow. I’m going to the police to report the incident that happened this afternoon. It gets traumatic, but I have to make sure this doesn’t happen to any other girl. Or anyone else!

Thank you for all your support today and your love!

May 27, 2021

The young woman stated on her Twitter account that this Friday the 28th she wanted to “be sure that it doesn’t happen to other women or anyone else”.