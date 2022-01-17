This streamer has been permanently banned after hate attacks against Pokimane

Lockdowns are raining down on Twitch. Several more or less popular streamers are exposed almost every day. Temporary or permanent, these are now routine and affect all streamers. Although Twitch refrains from the violations of some of its streamers, it sometimes happens that the platform increases certain penalties.

Hate crackdowns that will end in a permanent suspension

There are tons of issues between streamers on Twitch. Far from a den for worry bears, Amazon’s streaming platform is full of users and streamers who don’t care about their buddies. The complaints are increasing there, especially in the last few months, when the climate seems even more tense than before. A difficult situation for videographers, who are anything but strangers to this daily practice. Such is the case of Imane “Pokimane” Anys, a famous Twitch streamer with her 8.9 million subscribers, who faced hate attacks from another videographer.

On January 12th, Pokimane, then streaming, faced an invasion of netizens from a community other than its own, namely that of a YouTuber and streamer named JiDion. This YouTuber with 3.55 million subscribers recently embarked on the Twitch adventure and even managed to get certified earlier in the year. The YouTuber has only been sharing a range of content since the beginning of January to criticize Pokimane’s actions. An initiative that culminated on January 12 when viewers were encouraged to spam the message “L+Ratio” in the streamer’s chat.

After this hateful raid, Pokimane, visibly affected by this news, decided to pause her stream just 1 hour after it started. This hateful crackdown is apparently being banned by Twitch, who decided to crack down by banning JiDion’s account for 14 days.

But on January 16, 2022, JiDion stated in a new tweet that his initial 14-day suspension had been changed. From now on, this suspension shall be permanent.

“Suspension has been changed from 14 days to permanent, please use the #twitchfreejidion for me guys.”

“In the end, no matter what, I learned from my mistake and will do better in the future. I’ve learned how much you really love me and I will make sure I never lose your trust.”

“I think Twitch should keep my 14-day suspension, especially for a first violation, and not let outside factors dictate it. [elle]. What I did was wrong. But how am I supposed to do it better next time if I don’t have a next time?” he explains in a video posted to his Twitter account on Monday, January 17. According to him, his sentence has been increased because the victim was none other than Pokimane, one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, especially as several major videographers supported the young woman following the hate attack, including streamers from Disguised Toast, Kaceytron, Myth, Mizkif and even YouTuber JackSepticEye.