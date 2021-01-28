This streamer closes the flap of a misogynist troll in the most beautiful way

Twitch, the most popular platform for streaming, allows anyone to try this exercise. Unfortunately, the Internet allows everyone to express themselves freely, with some not hesitating to make inappropriate comments under the guise of “humor”. Tired of these trolls, this streamer decided to put it in its place in the nicest possible way.

an appropriate response

The streamer, used to the labyrinthine landscape of Dead by Daylight, recently shared one of her conversations with one of the endless trolls that populate the internet, and Twitch in particular. The latter goes through his stream and asks him an inappropriate question: “What color is your thong today?”. Negaoryx gets tired of these kinds of questions and decides to respond. As she noted in a tweet on her Twitter account in which she shared this exchange: “99% of the time I ignore or forbid these trolls. 1% of the time I do this.”

The “it” she is referring to will be a simple moral lesson trying to argue with this troll:

“Respect women. You are really just a baby. What did you expect? What did you expect from me? ‘Blue? Oh my god why? You really want to know? * Ridiculous stupid * Here’s my number!’ What do you think people will do? How do you think it will end differently? “

The troll in question continues to send messages in the chat: “You have no sense of humor. What color is it?”

The opportunity for Negaoryx to continue:

“What do you think is a joke? Can you imagine John Mulaney (an American comedian) going on stage and pointing at a woman in the audience and asking her, ‘What color is your string?’ To which she replies: “Sorry ?! That’s totally out of place! “Then he replies,” You have no sense of humor. “You haven’t even gotten to the joke. We’ve got to the point where you’re acting like an idiot, but you don’t have a joke yet They were all misogynist and sexist. And on top of that, you don’t. I hate to hear it because it’s like someone putting a mirror in front of you, and you’re embarrassed because you know yourself and your qualities So you have to find an excuse in your heart to make yourself feel better when someone asks you to confront the parts of you that you hate the most. And the fact that I’m telling you that you’re not kidding , is synonymous with asking you to be responsible, a better person because you are not right now, and I’m sorry if it’s hard to hear because you think you are the hero of your own Story, but you’re just a footnote in everyone else’s. “

An adequate answer that hopefully enabled this troll to realize his deviating question. Unfortunately, the internet is filled with similar trolls. Despite the bans and other sanctions, their number does not seem to be falling. The best way to counter their particular “humor” is to ignore them. An easy fix, but it doesn’t solve the root of the problem.