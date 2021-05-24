This strange ritual related to Attack on Titan disrupts movie screenings

Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train has just been released in French cinemas. The film promises to be a great success and is interrupted in the cinemas by a strange ritual in connection with Attack on Titan. We explain everything to you!

A ritual from the USA

Demon Slayer managed to become the best-selling manga of the year. It has risen to ninth place among the best-selling manga of all time, with no less than 150 million print runs since 2016. A phenomenal success that has only grown since the first season of the animated version was released. And whoever says successful manga says the film that goes with it. But unlike Attack on Titan, the cinematic story of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train is manga canon and necessary to understand the rest of the series. An effective marketing strategy as it will be mandatory to see the film before the upcoming second season.

And at the beginning of the session, some smart children have fun shouting “Eren Jäger”, the protagonist of Attack on Titan, others even go on for many minutes during the film. You’ve probably heard it before, and it has two origins. It all comes from a humorous tiktok who makes fun of the otaku community. But people took it at face value. Later in the film there is a passage in which Tanjiro repeats the word “Tatakae” (fight / fight), one of Eren Jäger’s favorite words, several times and becomes a meme like Naruto’s “Datebayo” (untranslatable)!

For those who don’t understand why people shout “Eren Yeager” every time there is Demon Slayer in the cinema, at one point in the same movie “Tatakae” Tanjiro repeats what you say to some Eren Hunters several times remembered who created this challenge. pic.twitter.com/c8lvN6OBD9

May 19, 2021

@ Bakaabakab

EREN YEAGER #erenyeager #demonslayer #demonslayermugentrain #french #pourtoi #fyp シ

u266c original sound – BakaAbakaB

The Americans therefore went through EreEeen JäääÄääger for several weeks before each Demon Slayer film. Often times, competitions follow between viewers who are the most embarrassing. The trend was quickly exported to France and hit many cinemas as the film had more than 100,000 viewers.

Unfortunately, if this film becomes compulsory, we can enjoy it under good conditions. This is what many other viewers think who would enjoy watching the movie in silence. What others say that this is cinema too, it’s alive and made for a living audience. We will always remember the cult scene of La Cité de la Peur for the anniversary of the film, in which the whole cinema started singing “La Carioca”. And I am sure you have examples like this that still vibrate you today.