This Star Wars series is canceled because of Gina Carano

Last December, during Investor Day, Disney and Lucasfilm announced some projects that would make Star Wars fans mouth watering. Series projects that are slated to see the light of day by 2022 and allow the universe created by George Lucas to expand to Disney +.

An announced series has already been canceled

Unfortunately for Star Wars fans there are some of the many announced projects that will not see the light of day in the end. In fact, we won’t go back to the reasons for Gina Carano’s eviction from The Mandalorian series following her tweets, but that eviction will have led Disney to review its plans for the Star series. In fact, the series Rangers of the New Republic, which was supposed to highlight the character played by the actress, Cara Dune, will not see the light of day, as Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, has just announced.

If the reasons for the cancellation of this project, which turned out to be promising, remain vague for the time being, many people imagine that the fall of Gina Carano from The Mandalorian would be no stranger. However, if other information is to be believed, the Rangers of the New Republic series will not be abandoned but simply put away while they wait to find an actress to replace Gina Carano.

According to the rumors that have been circulating, the new headliner of this future Star Wars show for Disney + could be Hera Syndulla, the daughter of Cham and Tislera Syndulla, who like her father is against the Empire by being one Rebel cell to organize creates operations against the power on the spot. Fans have seen him before on the Star Wars Rebels animated series.

For now, however, the only confirmed information remains that Rangers of the New Republic will not air as planned on Mickey’s streaming platform and that we may have to wait a little longer before we know the official reason Lucasfilm and Disney put this program in the closet to deliver. But don’t worry, as soon as we know more we won’t hesitate to keep you updated on Hitek!