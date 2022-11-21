Monday, November 21, 2022
xQc gets enraged after spilling coffee and then shows his messy streaming room (Image via Sportskeeda)
Gaming 

“This s**t is off the f***ing rails”

Rupali Gupta

On November 21, Twitch star Felix “xQc” discovered himself in a peculiar state of affairs whereas reacting to some viral clips. The streamer turned enraged after he mistakenly spilled espresso on his desk. Felix tried to maintain his cool however ended up lashing out and smashing his desk.

He then took the chance to showcase the mess in his room that included quite a few empty meals packages and beverage instances round his streaming setup. The previous Overwatch professional acknowledged:

“Boys, this s**t is off the f***ing rails, man! Okay, man?”

xQc lashes out and reveals followers his messy streaming room

Followers shared a YouTube video that includes Twitch streamer Sebastian “Forsen” on the 15-minute mark of xQc’s November 21 stream. After watching the clip his group shared, the French-Canadian responded:

“Bro, cease linking s**t to Forsen, man! Bro!”

xQc slammed his desk, inflicting the cup of espresso on his desk to spill. This infuriated the 26-year-old:

“No! There’s espresso in every single place! F**ok! F**ok! All proper, man, all proper, man. I am not going to get f***ing mald. I am not going to get f***ing mald. All proper, man. You guys, we’ll not begin the day like this. Okay? I am not going to get mald. I am not… you realize what, chat? I f***ing deserve it! I f***ing deserve it (loudly smashes his desk as soon as extra)! I am really going to f***ing mald. It should occur.”

Timestamp: 00:15:24

The content material creator grabbed the webcam and pointed it round his streaming room, claiming that issues had gone “off the rails.” He elaborated:

“Hear, the issue is not how a lot there’s. Okay? The issue is… is how lengthy it is f***ing… oh my god, I acquired to f***ing chew that one! The issue is… is how lengthy this s**t has been there (streamer factors at empty fast-food packaging). Bro! It is the period of time this s**t has been there! Does that make sense?”

xQc revealed that he had not cleaned his room in two weeks:

“It is… Dude, it is like, two weeks, man! Okay? This rooster… I do not… you realize what…”

Followers react to the streamer’s clip

The clip was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the dialog thread attracted greater than 28 fan reactions. One Redditor claimed that xQc’s room at present had the “least quantity of rubbish” they’d seen on a livestream of his:

See also  Warzone 2’s official minimum and recommended PC system requirements revealed

One other group membered questioned why xQc did not purchase trash baggage and clear his room:

Listed here are some extra related fan reactions:

xQc showcasing his messy room is a working gag on his livestreams. Earlier this 12 months, on August 17, a clip that includes the streamer revealing his messy room went viral on YouTube.

