This special edition benefits from the sales with this promo code

Monopoly is an essential board game that you can play with family or friends. Hasbro has been rejecting the latter in several editions that follow trends for a number of years. For example, we had versions of Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, My Hero Academia, Animal Crossing, Dragon Ball Super and many more. Today it is the Arcade Pac-Man Edition to take advantage of the offers and it will appeal to those who find retro video games nostalgic.

Monopoly Arcade Pac-Man: Watch out for ghosts

The objective of this monopoly remains unchanged, you must win the game by having the most properties and money by moving around the board while avoiding the prison box, taxes, duties and rents paid to other players have to.

Regarding this version, released for the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man, it has just risen to 13.50 euros with the promo code AFFAIRE10, while in general it costs 29.99 euros. It contains a mini arcade terminal that takes us back to the 80’s and you can play it, but it’s mainly used to count your wealth and pay rent on properties, no cheating with the bank! Another difference, there is no ticket, we play with points and small coins similar to those of the arcade game. For the streets they have evolved into a game level and to top it off a little ghost is there to eat the slowest in the game and then throw them in jail.

