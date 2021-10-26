this series with Vikings does not have the right to a final season, but offers a nice surprise for the fans

In October 2015 the first episodes of a series were broadcast for the first time, which subsequently achieved great audience success. Inspired by the historical novels The Saxon Stories by British author Bernard Cornwell, this series is called The Last Kingdom and currently has four seasons. Broadcast by the BBC and then exclusively by Netflix since the third season, it should end with season 5 in late 2021.

The Last Kingdom: a farewell planned for season 5

The first season of The Last Kingdom was six years ago, while the fourth, newest season has been available for streaming on Netflix since April 2020. During these five years, the historical series on the trail of the Vikings met with real critical success, both from the specialist press and from viewers. A new season will therefore be announced quite logically a few months later, from summer 2020. And if it broadcasts well on the SVOD platform before the end of the year, fans will have had very bad news before the end of the year.

At the end of April, Netflix formalized the discontinuation of the series after the fifth season. As a reminder, the latter will work for ten episodes to adapt Bernard Cornwell’s ninth and tenth novels, The Warriors of the Storm and The Bearer of Flame. And what is most frustrating for fans of the series is that Netflix did not provide a reason for the cancellation, even though we imagine the company considers the revenues generated to be too unprofitable. Distressed fans, stand up: Alexander Dreymon, Uthred’s interpreter, has some news for you.

A film that is coming: a simple raven or a suitable conclusion?

While filming ended in early summer, Season 5 is still in production and no specific date has been announced: we only know that it will air on Netflix by the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, but it’s totally unexpected that the interpreter of Uthred used the London MCM Comic Con to announce that a film is currently in preparation! And imagine that this isn’t a small director’s hobby that will just bring together a few famous faces on the series. Netflix is ​​behind the project and has announced that “a lot of characters will be returning to their side. [ceux de Uthred, ndlr] and new faces are introduced “.

A major project that will definitely bring the adventures of loved – or not – fans to a close for several years. Filming is scheduled to begin in early 2022, shortly after the show’s final season goes live. This feature film The Last Kingdom should last about two hours and be enough on its own, which should also reassure non-connoisseurs who want to be seduced by the adventure. Season 5 will wrap up the series like it should, and the film will have its own story arc.

The producer of the series would like to reassure the fans, however, this feature film will indeed have a raison d’être and not just an opportunity to offer fan service:

Although Season 5 completely closes the series, there was always one more story we wanted to tell. With the brilliant support from Netflix and the continued appetite of fans to see more, we just couldn’t resist one last trip. Nigel Marchant

We can’t wait to see the result!