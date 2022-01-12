this series, associated with Lucifer and Locke and Key, is banned for minors

It is not easy to get involved in an adaptation of cult comics and if one of them is announced on Netflix anytime soon, some fans wonder if the series, which is offered in the catalog of the streaming giant, stays true to the original work. We can say today that we have comforting news on this major project ahead.

An adaptation that comic fans will love

In fact, it’s been a few years since Neil Gaiman’s Sandman comic series development project was on the table. The comics released between 1989 and 1996 were never converted into a film or series for television. But in 2019, Netflix announced that the Sandman series was in the works.

When the series was announced, many wondered if the series would stick with the comics. A few pictures of The Sandman were revealed last year, but very little information has been available as of now. Other than that the CBR site just brought us some comforting news.

In fact, the media states that The Sandman falls into the TV-MA category, which is the highest warning for any American television production. In other words, the series is not recommended for children under the age of 17 and is therefore reserved for adult audiences. It’s the equivalent of being R-rated in the cinema with our friends on the other side of the Atlantic.

Sex, suicide, drugs, swear words

We learn that the reason for this classification lies in the swear words as well as in the presence of sex and violence scenes. Something to reassure fans who want to bring the adult and dark aspect of Gaiman’s work to the big screen. In addition, the series sheet already available on Netflix states that The Sandman will stage sequences about drugs, self-harm and suicide.

As a reminder, the series will tell the story of Morpheus, the king of dreams who will try to fix the mistakes he made during his existence. Tom Sturridge (Good Morning England, Mary Shelley) was chosen as the main character. He will give Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) the answer that Lucifer will play. The rest of the cast consists of Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death. Production will be directed by comic book writer and producer and screenwriter Mike Barker, who has directed several episodes of Fargo.

We don’t currently know when The Sandman series will air. But with filming finished in late 2020, we should see it on Netflix later this year. And if you want to know how the Lucifer, Locke & Key and The Sandman series are related, we’ll explain everything here in detail.