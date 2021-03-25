This Saturday the best suggestions from NiT will arrive on TVI24

The next episode of the lifestyle magazine “New in Town” will be broadcast as usual at 11:40 am.

We passed the Mountain Lodge in Viana do Castelo.

As has been the case every week since the beginning of the year, a new chapter of the NiT lifestyle program arrives at TVI24 this Saturday at 11:40 a.m. This time we visited Centá, a shop founded by a couple from Moscow who moved to Lisbon and who deliver cocktails and flowers at home. The innovative concept was a success, especially in the confined space.

In between we passed the new French bakery Moon Boulangerie, which produces organic and original breads near Jardim da Estrela in the capital. Another novelty is the city’s Comedy Club, the Comedy Club, which offers a special menu to the audience during stand-up comedy performances.

In the north of the country, in Viana do Castelo, NiT was in the Mountain Lodge, a corner in the middle of nature that is perfect for a short vacation. And at Casa das Carpas, a family home in Vizela with a stunning oriental garden that was converted into local accommodation last summer.

In addition to these suggestions, New in Town will have an interview with director Vicentes Alves do Ó, reports and some other tips to put on your agenda next week.