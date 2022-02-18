“New in Town”: This Saturday morning, NiT returns to CNN Portugal

The lifestyle magazine has news, reports, interviews and the biggest new openings of the last few days. Find out what’s open near you.

In the kennel you can taste dozens of beers.

Here is another episode of the New In Town show on CNN Portugal. All you have to do is turn on the TV on Channel 7 at 10:30 this Saturday. This time our team visited Kacau, the new lingerie brand created especially for black women; Ortéa, Lisbon’s 3-in-1 vegan: grocery store, restaurant and cheese shop; from Canil, in Lisbon, the beer bar where the customer gets his own beer; or at Brigadeirando at Lx Factory, a eatery that serves a late breakfast every Saturday, Sunday, and bank holiday.

It’s also a great opportunity to get to know The Emerald House in Lisbon. This brand new and luxurious Hilton hotel promises a unique view over the Tagus River and the capital.

In between, we interviewed the winner of the New Talent 2021, Ana Cláudia Santos, about her projects after winning the prize of 10,000 euros in the competition promoted by NiT and Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa. And we show you Armazém 93, the place where you can find vintage items and also enjoy a snack or a drink.

The program will be moderated by the journalist duo Filipa Tojal and Nelma Tavares, with special reports by Marcos Pinto and Sara Ribeiro. All videos will be available on the NiTtv platform and social media on NiT, YouTube and Instagram starting next week.

For New In Town, the segments will be accompanied by a QR code so viewers can open the respective links directly on the NiT website. All they have to do is follow a GPS map on their phone, which will lead them to the destination they just saw on TV.

These are some of the different proposals that you can see in the new chapter of New In Town on CNN Portugal this Saturday morning. Every Friday there is also a special broadcast by NiT on TVI “Jornal das 8”. Stay tuned.