This Russian artist gives us 45 illustrations that are both fun and totally scary

You know, Halloween is just around the corner. If this year it gets a little tricky throwing costume parties with friends, we recommend indulging yourself with this Russian artist’s illustrations, which are both fun and terrifying.

A creepy and macabre universe to laugh about

Indeed, this Russian artist is called Konstantin Andreev and he produces great illustrations that invite us to immerse ourselves in his macabre and agonizing universe. He doesn’t just do terrible jobs, however. He brings a certain touch of humor, black humor for sure, but still humor. And without forgetting to refer to pop culture!

In general, the time just before Halloween is conducive to a lot of illustration, as Inktober takes place between October 1st and October 31st each year, a challenge that invites artists to produce one drawing per day according to the restrictions imposed.

Before discovering his illustrations below, we can only invite you to follow him on his Instagram account.

# 1

# 2

# 3

# 4

# 5

# 6

# 7

# 8th

# 9

# 10

# 11

# 12

# 13

# 14

# fifteen

# 16

# 17

# 18

# 19

# 20

# 21

# 22

# 23

# 24

# 25

# 26

# 27

# 28

# 29

# 30

# 31

# 32

# 33

# 34

# 35

# 36

# 37

# 38

# 39

# 40

# 41

# 42

# 43

# 44

# 45

# 46

# 47

# 48

# 49

# 50

# 51

# 52

# 53

# 54

# 55

# 56

# 57

# 58

# 59

# 60

# 61

# 62

# 63

# 64

# 65

# 66

# 67

# 68

# 69

# 70

# 71

# 72

# 73

# 74

# 75

# 76

# 77

# 78

# 79

# 80

# 81

# 82

# 83

# 84

# 85

# 86