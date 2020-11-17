This Russian artist draws 35 famous heroes and villains in a minimalist logo version

Discover your favorite heroes in a minimalist logo version thanks to the creations of Sergey Kyrmanov.

35 famous heroes and villains in a minimalist logo version

You know pop culture inspires a lot of artists. Today we invite you to discover the creations of Sergey Kyrmanov, also known as m4t.art. This Russian artist draws famous heroes in a minimalist logo version. Thanks to a clever mix of the character’s head and name, he draws logos with a few pens. Discover 35 famous heroes and villains in a minimalist logo version. To learn more about the artist’s work, visit his Instagram account.

1) Iron Man

2) Groot

3) The punisher

4) Judge Dredd

5) Hellboy

6) lightning

7) Deadpool

8) Spider-Man

9) Black panther

10) Daredevil

11) missile

12) Batman

13) The thing

14) spawn

15) The Night King

16) Darth Maul

17) Thanos

18) Sauron

19) pinhead

20) crane

21) paper shredders

22) Freddy

23) poison

24) Ghostface

25) terminator

26) Alien

27) Davy Jones

28) Joker

29) Pennywise

30) Darth Vader

31) curse

32) Ryuk

33) predator

34) Sector

35) Shao Kahn