This Russian artist draws 35 famous heroes and villains in a minimalist logo version
Discover your favorite heroes in a minimalist logo version thanks to the creations of Sergey Kyrmanov.
You know pop culture inspires a lot of artists. Today we invite you to discover the creations of Sergey Kyrmanov, also known as m4t.art. This Russian artist draws famous heroes in a minimalist logo version. Thanks to a clever mix of the character’s head and name, he draws logos with a few pens. Discover 35 famous heroes and villains in a minimalist logo version. To learn more about the artist’s work, visit his Instagram account.