This rooftop terrace in Lisbon will have female DJ sets every Thursday and Friday

It’s a board of trustees that focuses solely on female DJs. They always start at 7 p.m.

It is located in the Príncipe Real district.

This Thursday, August 5th, a new curatorial body for DJ sets begins on the roof of the Memmo Príncipe Real Hotel in Lisbon. This is a differentiating concept as music is played by female DJs every Thursday and Friday.

Poppy, Sheri Vari, Jungle Julia, Marie Mon Amour and Luisa are the names that will be performing until the end of August. The meetings always start at 7 p.m. and only end at 11 p.m.

Memmo Príncipe Real opened in October 2016 in the Portuguese capital. It is a five-star hotel with more than 40 rooms – all with panoramic views over Avenida da Liberdade.