This prototype is a hit on TikTok and makes you want something

If we have already brought a portable console with PSP and PS Vita onto the market at Sony, we at Microsoft limit ourselves to the good old home console. Since November, the Redmond company has launched its new consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, and it’s quite difficult to get your hands on the next-generation console from the American company.

A success on TikTok that could give Microsoft ideas

Xbox gamers and fans have wanted Microsoft to finally bring a portable console to the market for several years. There have been some rumors in the past without the project coming off. But it was without counting on the imagination of a TikTok user who just resurrected the craze for an Xbox portable series that is larger than life!

Indeed, this user, known by the nickname ImKashama, posted a video clip where we can discover a portable console that takes on the design of a 3DS XL.

The console is opened by pressing the top button and has a large borderless display and a touchscreen on the bottom of the device between the buttons.

Of course we find the famous sticks of the Xbox, directional crosses and buttons of the Microsoft Console Controller.

@ Imkashama

XBOX Series Z Portable ud83dudd79 #xbox #xboxseries #xboxseriesx #gamingvideos

u266c WUNNA – Gunna

Unfortunately, if the object appears to be really functional, it is not an official prototype. Given the success of the video that recorded more than 2 million likes on TikTok, let’s imagine there are many who would love to have a portable Xbox!