This protection system will delight players who are RPG fans
With the emergence of Covid-19 around the world, many have been trying to imagine ways to stop the virus from spreading. Some have developed masks and others came up with the idea of transforming protective glass, which is used in restaurants, for example, so that you feel like you are in a role-playing game.
Become an RPG character and protect yourself from Covid at the same time
This invention comes to us from Japan, where the manufacturer Takumi Armory has brought a plastic protective glass onto the market to prevent the spread of droplets of saliva, especially in dining rooms. And that’s not a simple plexiglass! No, as it is an RPG version.
The protective glass was designed in such a way that when installed behind it it gives the impression of being in the menu of an RPG game. The person sitting behind acts as a character and a transparent menu is engraved on the plexiglass.
The menu offers you (in Japanese) to fight, defend, speak, accept or flee.
Sold for 15,000 yen (or $ 136), this protective glass for the RPG version may not be installed everywhere, but it does have the advantage of appealing to fans of these types of games.