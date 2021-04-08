This promo code lowers the Xiaomi Poco F3 to less than 300 euros

Xiaomi’s Poco brand decided to bring home the dot at the beginning of the year with even more interesting devices than the company that oversees them. Indeed, the F3 range is very interesting and targets several price ranges. Today we are offering the Poco F3 5G for less than 300 euros thanks to a promo code.

Xiaomi Poco F3: a 5G smartphone at an unbeatable price

The Poco F3 is a smartphone that really has it all. The latter comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, but that’s not all at the display level. The Poco F3 also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10 + compatibility, so you have a perfect device for movies, series and games.

Inside we find a configuration that satisfies the greatest number since it is close to the very high end.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 graphics chip: Adreno 650 RAM: 6 GB storage space 128 GB

As we can see, the brand went for a Snapdragon 870 chip that sticks to the 888’s sneakers so you can easily run the most demanding games.

On the photo page we are on a 3-sensor module and a 20-megapixel front camera:

48 megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels

For autonomy, you have to rely on a 4520 mAh battery with a quick charge of 33 W that allows 100% performance in just 50 minutes.

Poco launches at a price of 349 euros and announces a 50 euros discount with the code POCO50 which you can use to touch it at 298 euros. Know that this is the official Poco store and that the stock is in France so you won’t have to wait long to have it in hand.

3 good reasons to order it

Snapdragon 870 power Very fast loading warehouse in France

