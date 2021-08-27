this professional 4K webcam costs less than 130 euros

Thanks to the Logitech Brio Stream webcam, you can finally record live or your videos in Ultra HD 4K resolution. The content that you produce at 1080p / 60 fps is now much smoother and more realistic.

Logitech Brio Stream: Enough to Create Professional Quality Videos

When you use this Logitech Brio Stream webcam, its Ultra HD 4K resolution allows you to capture the smallest details of your face or the objects in front of it. If you zoom in, you will still get full HD quality images.

The colors are also reproduced perfectly thanks to the HDR resolution of this model. This resolution brings the colors to life and allows them to be displayed as they really were when they were taken. Even in poor lighting conditions, you can easily make or make your video calls.

The Logitech Brio Stream adapts easily to fluctuations in light. So even if you are backlit there is nothing to worry about. With this webcam, you are clearly visible regardless of the intensity and source of the ambient lighting.

Be aware that this model allows you to transmit ultra-precise images with no display delay, whether for your direct broadcasts or your calls. This keeps your movements perfectly fluid. Plus, thanks to the adjustable wide-angle field of view, you can show your viewers or correspondent whatever you want to see. You can adjust the field of view from 90 ° to 65 ° to get a better overview.

In addition to the exceptional image quality, the Logitech Brio Stream webcam also offers various effects to make your creations even more original. For example, it gives you the ability to add various slow motion effects to your videos. You can also use it to blur, remove, or even replace the background.

Note that this webcam is perfect for instantly connecting to your computer via WINDOWS HELLO using facial recognition.

In terms of compatibility, you can use this webcam whether you have Windows 8, Windows 10 or higher versions. It can be used on a Mac if you have macOS 10.12 or higher. The Logitech Brio Stream will be compatible with XSplit, OBS, and Skype, not to mention Zoom.

Connectivity level, this model is equipped with a USB 3.0 port. It comes with a USB cable, a privacy screen and a detachable clip. You will also find in the package: a carrying case and user documentation. As a bonus, you will also receive a 12-month Premium XSplit license, all for just € 129.99 instead of € 249.99.

By the way, if you are looking for a professional microphone, the Logitech Yeti X Professional microphone is also on offer.

3 reasons to choose it and buy this webcam

Its Ultra HD 4K resolution The various original effects that you can apply to your videos Its adjustable wide-angle field of view

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.