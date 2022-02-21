This powerful wireless soundbar with integrated Chromecast costs 260 euros

Denon is a recognized brand in the audio business and offers a wide range of soundbars to enhance your TV. If you’re looking for a powerful model, the Denon DHTS416BKE2 is for you, and it also has many valued features.

Denon DHTS416BKE2: a soundbar with Chromecast built-in

This soundbar is above all a wireless model coupled with a powerful subwoofer, so you can install it anywhere without spoiling your decoration or your living room, especially since the installation and configuration is quite simple. .

With two mid-range speakers, crisp tweeters and Dolby and DTS compatibility, the brand advertises cinematic sound quality. In addition, it has a function that allows you to reinforce the dialogues so as not to miss a beat.

In terms of connectivity, we have Bluetooth to stream your music from a mobile device. If you want to enjoy even more content, it also has Google’s Chromecast technology, which allows you to project content from a compatible application (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, MyCanal, YouTube…). Your smartphone takes back control.

The price of the Denon DHTS416BKE2 has just increased from 329.99 euros to 259.99 euros. This soundbar allows you to take full advantage of this great Blu-ray box set with 3 excellent sci-fi movies.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.