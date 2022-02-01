This powerful soundbar with wireless subwoofer comes at a crazy price

Are you dissatisfied with the sound on your TV because it seems weak or the quality is not good enough? These are the main black dots on a TV. If you are in this situation and want to enjoy your movies and series to the fullest, we have a good plan for the Samsung HW-Q60T Q-Symphony Soundbar. In fact, the latter offers no less than 100 euros discount for the sale.

Samsung HW-Q60T Q-Symphony: powerful and immersive sound

The Samsung HW-Q60T Q-Symphony is a powerful soundbar as it develops no less than 360 watts for 3D surround sound with its wireless subwoofer.

It is equipped with many brand-specific technologies, such as the Acoustic Beam, which can be used to transcribe sound effects such as the trajectory of a car or a soccer ball. There’s also the Q-Symphony, which syncs your Samsung QLED TV to the soundbar. You can even pair it with another pair of speakers to upgrade it to a 5.1 kit. The Adaptive Sound function is used to optimize the sound signal according to the displayed scene and the voices of the actors.

If you have a console, you’ll be in heaven with a Gaming Pro mode that offers an excellent immersive gaming experience.

It also has an HDR10+ compatible HDMI 1.4 port and the price has just gone up from €399 to €299. Additionally, if you’re looking to invest in a QLED TV, now’s the time to snap a group photo with this other promotion.

Why fall for this model?

For the wireless subwoofer For the Q-Symphony technology For its gaming mode

