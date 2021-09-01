This Portuguese village has been used as the Amazon in a new international series

“Operação Maré Negra” is a Portuguese-Spanish production for Amazon Prime Video with Nuno Lopes and Lúcia Moniz.

The village is in Ponte de Lima.

The major streaming platforms have come closer and closer to Portugal. In the last season of “La Casa de Papel” scenes were filmed in the greater Lisbon area, HBO is considering filming the prequel to “A Guerra dos Thrones” in Idanha-a-Nova, and now Amazon Prime Video is recording “Operation Black Tide” in . in northern Portugal.

This is a Portuguese-Spanish co-production by Ficción Producciones and Ukbar Filmes as part of a project supported by RTP. The series will follow the police action of the same name in which the first drug-trafficking submarine in Europe was intercepted with more than three thousand kilos of cocaine on board. It’s a true story.

The recordings began in July and the village of Bertiandos in Ponte de Lima serves as a backdrop to recreate the Amazon forest on Brazilian territory. There are scenes from the jungle of Manaus, in the northwest of the South American country, which are filmed in this small village from Minho.

The filming will extend to other areas of northern Portugal, from Viana do Castelo to Águeda, via Porto, Vila Nova de Gaia and Ponte da Barca.

Nuno Lopes, Lúcia Moniz and Luís Esparteiro are the Portuguese who will star in the series with Álex González. There will also be characters by Bruno Galiasso, Nerea Barros, Miquel Insua, Xosé Barato, Carles Francino, Manuel Manquiña, Luis Zahera, David Trejos and Leandro Firmino. The new series will have four episodes, each about 50 minutes long. There is no planned release date yet.

