This Portuguese city hung 900 books on the trees (for everyone)

It was an initiative to promote reading and to mark World Book Day, which was celebrated last Friday.

World Book Day was celebrated on Friday, April 23rd. To mark the date and encourage reading, the Mirandela community started an original initiative. The community hung 900 books on trees across the county – and anyone can take a copy home with them.

“This activity seems to be an easy and free way to read elements through a symbolic act of harvesting culture and information that are considered fundamental to the educational process,” says the community quoted by Agência Lusa about Sapo.

The books are part of the Mirandela Municipal Library collection and have titles for different ages and literary preferences. This is an initiative carried out in collaboration with the 30 parishes of the municipality of Bragança.

The city council had already done something like this last year and provided 150 books to the residents who walked through the gardens of the city market, Parque do Império and the pedestrian zone of Rua da República.

The community also defended that during this troubled period of a pandemic, “a book can make a great business not only for the elderly but also for the general public”.