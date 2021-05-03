This Portuguese actor will be included in the new Netflix series by the makers of “Dark”.

“1899” brings together actors from “Game of Thrones”, “Elite”, “The Witcher” or “The Rain”. Recordings are in progress.

José Pimentão shot films, series and soap operas in Portugal.

After the success of “Dark”, the duo of Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar teamed up to create a new series on Netflix. It will be “1899” and the recordings are currently taking place in one of the largest studios in Europe in Germany.

The narrative will accompany a group of migrants from different backgrounds and contexts. You are leaving Europe in search of new life in the United States of America. But when they meet another migrant ship on the high seas, an unexpected event turns their trip into a real nightmare.

Given the story, the cast is made up of actors of different nationalities – and there’s a Portuguese on the list. Actor and DJ José Pimentão (who has worked on productions such as “Al Berto”, “Eva”, “Valor da Vida” and “Conspiracy Theories”) will take part in “1899”.

With him names like Emily Beecham (“Hagel, Caesar!”), Miguel Bernardeau (“Elite”), Anton Lesser (“Game of Thrones”), Maciej Musial (“The Witcher”), Clara Rosager (“The Rain”) ) his ”), Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen (“ The Rain ”), Andreas Pietschmann (“ Dark ”) and Maria Erwolter (“ The Ritual ”) among others.