This popular game is now completely free

After Marvel conquered the seventh art by standing at the origin of the most grossing movie in history, Marvel is still establishing itself in the global video game landscape. In particular, during E3’s annual conferences, Marvel revealed its next title with Eidos Montreal, which is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Half-hearted Square Enix productions that will eventually find an audience. And to help with this endeavor, a Marvel game will be free to play starting this weekend.

a game to test for a few days

This July 29th, Square Enix used the summer to officially announce the arrival of the Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther expansion. Additional content coming August 17th, free to all owners of the base game, Marvel’s Avengers. A godsend for fans of this action-adventure game that breaks away from the versions of the superheroes from the movies to offer a new adventure.

This expansion will introduce the character of Black Panther, played in the original version by Christopher Judge, known for playing Teal’c in the Stargate SG-1 series and voicing Kratos in the final God of War to have. A character who contributes to the eight playable heroes and the 25-hour single player campaign. To celebrate, Marvel’s Avengers will be available for free on PS4, PS5, PC via Steam and Stadia from now until August 1st after a full-access weekend.

If you enjoyed the game then you should know that if you ever decide to buy it, you will keep your progress. And of course, there will be promotions going on to get you your hands on the wallet. While this temporary giveaway is only for PlayStation and PC gamers (and the few Stadia players), Xbox gamers should benefit from a similar initiative “in the coming months”.