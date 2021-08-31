This popular action game is finally coming to the Nintendo console

Regularly, the games already published on various media take the direction of the switch. Sometimes successful, sometimes less successful ports that tie in with the international success of Nintendo’s hybrid console. Despite its inferior performance than its cronies, the Switch is still capable of running greedy games like The Witcher 3. And soon a popular action game will land here.

a new port for the Nintendo console

Metroid Dread, Sparkling Diamond Pokémon, and Sparkling Pearl are expected to be released on Nintendo in the coming months. Titles published by Nintendo that will be exclusive. But thanks to the Switch’s success, its owners can now appreciate the various gameports that are designed for it. Many publishers are keen to expand port sales of their respective titles to the Switch to make the license even more profitable while delivering a video gaming experience on a unique console.

And on Twitter, the official Dying Light saga account recently announced the arrival of its flagship title on Nintendo Switch. A popular game in which “the player has to survive in a zombie infested city. During the day it’s about exploring the area and finding food and weapons, but at night the zombies get more violent and go hunting, especially since some particularly strong monsters only come out at sunset “.

It happens! Dying Light Platinum Edition Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch! pic.twitter.com/CFtmGUI6Dh

August 26, 2021

After many postponements, Dying Light 2 will finally have to hit consoles, next-gen consoles and PC in December. To celebrate the release of its new project, Techland invites us to take advantage of a Switch version of the first part that was released in 2015 who wants to mate with a physical version and goodies. For your part, are you satisfied with porting Dying Light on Switch? Don’t hesitate to reply to us using the poll and comments section below.