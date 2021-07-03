this Pokémon series is a real hit on the platform

Pokémon has been around since 1996, first in video games, then in TV series. Many derivatives have emerged since then. The world-famous franchise has been delighting young and old for over 25 years, so it’s no surprise to see a Pokémon series make the top 10 Netflix trends.

Sacha to conquer the Galar

While it will soon be possible to eat Pokémon, Netflix has been broadcasting a Pokémon series since July 1, and success is immediate.

Pokémon Journeys, which corresponds to the seventh cycle of the Pokémon TV series, is now available for streaming on the popular platform. The series has been regrouping the seasons since the 23rd season of this cartoon and is an adaptation of the video game Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The seventh cycle traces the adventures of Sacha through regions including the Galar region. Pokémon Journeys corresponds to the 23rd season “The Voyages”, which consists of 48 episodes, and the season 24 “The Voyages of a Master”, which consists of 24 episodes. For now, only the first 48 episodes are online.

If you enjoyed this article, you will surely love to discover the evidence that confirms that Ash and the Pokémon evolved in our world.