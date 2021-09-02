This Pokémon is the rarest of them all

At 25 years of existence, Pokémon is a franchise full of little details, snappy anecdotes, and curiosities to bring with you to social dinners. Between this Pokémon with no weaknesses and the top 25 Pokémon according to Hitek readers, it’s hard to know where to look. Now the franchise is far from the 151 Pokémon of the first versions. Even so, a Pokémon remains the rarest of them all, you still have to know who it is. And be careful, the latter might surprise you.

an extremely rare pokemon

In Pokémon, rare Pokémon are Legion. Chromatic Pokémon, Legendary Pokémon, and other Pokémon with hidden talents spice up the adventure. Creatures rarer than others that are particularly popular with collectors. In addition, it is possible to multiply their rarity by, in particular, trying to get a Chromatic Pokémon with a hidden talent. The probabilities are then multiplied, creating numbers with a nice packet of zeros.

However, Pokémon must have a creature that is rarer than the others. In the Game Freak saga, the unlucky players have a 1 in 8192 chance of encountering a Chromatic Pokémon in the wild. But the rarest Pokémon should be even rarer. And that for good reason requires a 10,000 chance. The greatest players will know at some point, but the rarest Pokémon in the saga is nothing more than a level 100 Leviator that can be found in the wild in the White 2 and Black 2 versions of Pokémon.

To describe this rarity in more detail, you should know that players have a 10% chance of finding a Leviator in the wild in the Pokémon White 2 and Black 2 Wildlife Sanctuary. A Leviator who can then have both Level 1 and Level 100 face to face with a Level 100 Leviator is a matter of luck. Specifically, you have a one in 10,000 chance of encountering a level 100 leviator in the nature reserve’s hot tubs. A Pokémon that is therefore even rarer than the chromatic Pokémon, which, as we recall, have a 1 in 8192 chance of showing up.

And to make matters worse, know that you have a one in 81,920,000 chance of encountering a level 100 Chromatic Leviator in the reserve. In other words, we have to persevere. Obviously, the concept works for a Level 1 Leviator as well. It remains to be seen if some will bring out their consoles to launch Pokémon White 2 or Black 2 in search of this rare pearl.