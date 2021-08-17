This Pokémon is the only one that has no weaknesses

Pokémon is a cult license that began in 1996. Back then there were only 151 Pokémon, today you have to collect 898 different types of small monsters in a territory of eight different regions of the world. And with all these beautiful people, instead of sharing the joy and good humor, the developers had fun fighting them against each other with an attack and defense system tied to the type of Pokémon. And there is one thing in this game that really stands out. The reason is simple: it’s the only Pokémon in the entire game that literally has no weaknesses!

Pokémon: no weaknesses and one great strength

Usually Pokémon lovers already know who we’re talking about, but for others, it might be best to go through the basics before moving on. One or two types are associated with each Pokémon, such as fire, water, earth, dragon, insect or ice, and since the sixth generation the fairy. There are 18 different types. Everyone has their qualities, their strengths, but also their weaknesses. So the water is strong on the fire, strong on the plant itself, strong on the water itself. When a Pokémon is of two types, like the famous Charizard, which is of the Fire and Fly type (and not Dragon!), It combines the strengths and weaknesses of each type. This large lizard is therefore doubly weak compared to the Roche type, but doubly resistant to the plant type.

A Pokémon doesn’t just rely on its type to withstand attacks. Certain talents (passive or conditionally triggered effects) can also help. The sink talent, for example, makes the Pokémon completely immune to water attacks! And that is exactly what interests us today. Because the Pokémon who has no weakness has such a talent in the person of Ohmassacre (Eelektross in English). It’s a fifth generation Electric Pokémon. Also, you will have noticed that the attacks and resistances in the game and in the animated series do not work the same. We wrote about it here.

Thank you for showing up the fairy type!

In fact, thanks to its purely electrical type, Ohmassacre has only one weakness: the floor type. But luckily for him, Game Freak had the right idea as he is an underwater being to give him a special talent called levitation. This talent makes him completely insensitive to the nature of the soil. That doesn’t mean he’s invincible, it just means that you can’t make super effective attacks on him, and luckily the Pokémon has low defense stats …

But Ohmassacre wasn’t originally the only Pokémon that didn’t have weaknesses. Up to the fifth generation he shares the space with Taffix and Spiritomb. But it was in the sixth generation that the fairy type appeared, and the two mentioned Specter / Dark-type Pokémon became weak to this type of attack. This makes Ohmassacre the only Pokémon that officially has no weaknesses.

Back in Legends: Arceus?

If you’re ever scared of meeting this Pokémon one day (because it’s damn scary physically), you know that it’s not available in the newer versions of Sword and Shield. So there is no danger of meeting him on Switch during the adventure or in online games. We may have a chance to find it in the next game that will be released on January 28, 2022, which is Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The game aims to be another adventure RPG that has been described as a “pioneering experience” by Takato Utsunomiya, The Pokémon Compagny’s director of operations.

We know that this game will take place several centuries before the events of the fourth generation Pearl and Diamond versions. Except for the fact that it will be possible to move about freely in a pseudo-open world, little information was provided at this point. The starters to start your adventure with are Brindibou (7G), Héricendre (2G) and Moustillon (5G).