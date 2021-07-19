This player reveals top secret information to prove that a tank is unrealistic

The video game War Thunder with a large number of military vehicles, both on land, in the air and on water, is currently in the sights of the British government. Things started to get worse on the official game forum when a thread on the Challenger 2 tank was opened.

a tank in service with the British Army

War Thunder has this very special ability to develop vehicles that actually existed or are in the advanced prototype stage. Unlike World of Tanks, which was developed by Wargaming, War Thunder has a more realistic gameplay based on mechanics heavily inspired by reality, thus rejecting the arcade mode of its Belarusian competitor. However, the development of the Challenger 2 tank has sparked a bit of internal controversy as the modeling and its capabilities do not match reality while Gaijin tries hard to reproduce them as faithfully as possible.

As with almost every vehicle model, a discussion thread was opened specifically for the Challenger 2 in the official forum. But one gamer has likely made a huge mistake by leaking confidential documents about the tank to prove that the virtual version had nothing to do with that of the British Army. Double dumplings, he claimed to be serving in the army.

a real commander of the Challenger 2?

The player in question claims to be a true Challenger 2 tank commander and a former member of the British Army’s tank development and testing unit. From that point on, he complained that the model was significantly poorly modeled in the game, making him more susceptible to enemy fire than in the real world. To prove this, he revealed secret footage from Army Equipment Support that is nothing more, nothing less, as part of the tank’s instruction manual. The pictures also bore the crossed-out label “UK Restricted” and an “Uncategorized” stamp.

A moderator on the forum claimed to have been in contact with the UK Ministry of Defense, which indicated that the manual was top secret. The technical team person warned the player about the risks involved.

By continuing to broadcast them, you are violating the Official Secrets Act as stated in the disclaimer on the cover of the document, an offense of up to 14 years in prison. The unauthorized retention of a protected document is a criminal offense.

There is no evidence that the player in question is actually a tank commander or a member of the British Army. In addition, it can also be a communication error in the classification of documents. In the end, the incident initially started with the fact that the space between the main tower structure and the tub that the player had noticed was not real. Ultimately, it was a tiny detail that deserved the intervention of the British Ministry of Defense.

