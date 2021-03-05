This player builds a stunning replica of Helm’s Deep

Since the launch of Early Access last month, Valheim has definitely gained momentum. Inspired by the Vikings, the survival game recalls the creative enthusiasm that Minecraft sparked in its early days. With this in mind, many players had fun building particularly impressive bases. In this sense, a player named Pepsidrinker has recreated Helm’s Deep from “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” within the game.

A construction with a fan mod

Unlike Minecraft, the game doesn’t have a creative mode. The construction of large buildings therefore requires a lot of time, resources and, above all, patience. Fortunately, the “Forever Build” fan mod makes it easy for players to create sturdy structures with no height restrictions. We let you discover the result below:

A real architectural puzzle

The fortress of Fort-Le-Coq, a cult monument of the third confrontation between the armies of Saruman and the Rohirrim, is accessible via a paved path. This also includes the iconic tower, spiral staircases and of course the Mur du Gouffre.

A long-term job that must undoubtedly have required a very heavy workload. In the comments on his video, Pepsy drinkers tell us that the dungeon turned out to be a particularly difficult challenge.

“For me the hardest part was building the dungeon semicircles. I had to do it twice and I’ll probably have to rebuild a few again outside.”

Nonetheless, this work has borne fruit and can inspire many other ambitious actors around the world.