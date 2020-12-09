This Philips 4K HDR10 + Dolby LED TV benefits from an incredible discount of over 160 euros

If you’re looking to switch your TV at the end of the year, here’s a good plan that you should enjoy as it is the Philips 65PUS6554 4K LED TV.

Philips 65PUS6554: the variety of technologies

The Philips 65PUS6554 LED TV has a beautiful diagonal of 65 inches or about 164 cm with a 4K UHD resolution. In addition, it is compatible with a wide variety of technologies:

HDR10 + HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) Dolby VisionDolby AudioDolby Digital PlusDolby Atmos

With these you get excellent picture and sound quality.

You can also install the applications you want as it is a SmartTV. So you have Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video, as long as you have previously subscribed to one of these services.

At 661 euros, it benefits from an exceptional discount of over 160 euros that allows you to have it for just 499 euros. And to complete your audiovisual gear, here’s a good plan for a high-end Sony soundbar.

Why succumb to this 4K LED TV?

Excellent picture quality Compatible with many technologies. Ability to install your favorite apps

