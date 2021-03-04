This petition to save Captain Jack Sparrow has just hit an all-time high

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has simply become legendary over time, thanks in part to Johnny Depp. When it became known that the actor would no longer be part of the franchise in the future, the news was viewed as drama to many fans, so a petition surfaced to save yesterday’s Jack Sparrow. This petition is being discussed again today as it has just reached record levels.

the movie Pirates of the Caribbean 6

The famous Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was disappointed with the Opus Pirates of the Caribbean: The Revenge of Salazar (Dead Tell No Tales in VO), which includes new characters and has been criticized for its tortuous story.

Shortly after the debacle, Disney announced that the franchise would see a sixth film that would not include Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow. The news sparked a great deal of debate on the Internet. For many, the heart of Pirates of the Caribbean is Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp, and not someone else. A petition has therefore surfaced on Change.org to fix this. We mentioned it before, but this time the petition has just achieved its goal.

The petition has just reached its new destination

Here is the description of the petition we are discussing here:

Johnny Depp recently resigned as Captain Jack Sparrow. (…) Can you imagine someone else taking on this role for him? Or that there is no longer a Jack Sparrow? Disney is restarting the franchise because of its previous box office (…). You have to bring him back to rule the seas again or we will never see a movie about Pirates of the Caribbean without our captain.

It’s likely that recent events with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have rekindled internet users’ interest in this petition, which has been around for more than two years. Still, the petition had a new target of getting over 500,000 signatures, and as we speak to you, it has just hit 522,000 signatures.

The petition’s next goal is to hit the staggering 1 million signature score in the hopes of getting attention. But could that change the way things go at Disney? The studio said it was ready some time ago, and according to narrow sources, to change its mind, possibly to reinstate the actor, but only to complete his character’s narrative arc (and hence, presumably, the murder). However, these are just rumors and we don’t really know if we want to see this after all.