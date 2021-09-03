this permanently installed gaming PC costs less than 800 euros

There are a ton of brands on the desktop gaming side, but if you don’t want to break the bank, here’s a great deal on the Acer Nitro N50-610. The latter will indeed appeal to casual gamers.

Acer Nitro N50-610: a solid gaming PC that has it in the stomach

In addition to making laptops, the Acer brand also has several line of gaming PCs and today it’s the Nitro N50-610 that is at a good price as it just fell below the $ 800 bar. He has this in his stomach to convince you:

Processor: Intel Core i5-10400F clocked with 2.9 to 4.3 GHz Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6 GB RAM: 16 GB DDR4 Storage space: 512 GB SSD

As we can see, the CPU is good enough to run greedy software, but it also has a real graphics card to play with from time to time.

On the connectivity side, it’s pretty complete with:

one 802.11ax WiFi card, one Bluetooth 5.0 card, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 4 USB 3.2 ports, 1 USB Type-C 3.2 port.

While it was marketed for $ 999.99, it has just risen to $ 799.99, which is good business considering the configuration.



Why crack on this PC?

Processor powerful enough to run a lot of software Graphics card in SUPER version Storage space in SSD and 16 GB RAM in DDR4

