This pearl could well be entitled to a sequel with the engine of Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village was released recently and the reviews are pretty good: the game seems to be very popular with the fans. Among other things, there is a reference to a mythical character from Resident Evil 4 who undoubtedly contributed a little to the success of the last opus. Today it’s a very different action RPG game from Capcom that we’re going to talk about with you, and that gamers might like if it were released. Explanations.

a big leak from 2020

For those unaware, Capcom was the subject of a cyber attack in November 2020 that resulted in a major information leak related to various games. We explained it in detail in this article. Among other things, we learned that the publisher’s famous game sequel was planned for 2022: It’s Dragon’s Dogma. Originally released in 2012, the second episode was never announced despite a PS4 port – Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen – released in 2017.

new information for the continuation of the dragon dogma?

According to Insider AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem, a sequel to Dragon’s Dogma would be possible. He announced it recently in a tweet:

It’s safe to say that most Capcom games that are not ports or remakes, or that use a game engine for one reason or another, use the Resident Evil engine. Dragon’s Dogma 2 makes 100% use of Resident Evil’s engine, but that doesn’t surprise me.

Dusk Golem, who has repeatedly revealed correct information about Resident Evil Village, therefore returns here with the certainty of a sequel to Dragon’s Dogma, all of which use the engine of the latest game at Capcom. Despite the reliability of this insider, we recommend that you view these comments with a grain of salt. Without an official announcement from the editor, no one can say the rest is actually planned!