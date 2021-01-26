This part of the station escapes cleaning for a very specific reason

You may not know, but every Saturday the astronauts aboard the International Space Station do a thorough cleaning to disinfect and clean the premises. Indeed, this process is essential as the air conditioning allows bacteria to multiply inside. The spread of bacteria on board could pose a threat to the astronauts, but also to the functioning of the ISS. Except that there is a room in the ward that escapes this weekly cleaning and that is on the order of CNES. We explain why.

Prohibition to clean this part of the ISS

With the astronauts polishing every corner of the International Space Station every week, there is a very precise zone that this operation escapes. If the astronauts are not dealing with this part of the aircraft, it is simply because the CNES, the National Center for Space Studies, requested it.

This is not only intended to reduce the workload of the ISS occupants. No, this is an experiment on board. An experiment called MatISS, in which astronauts have to deposit dirt on various material samples. The experiment aims to investigate the binding mechanisms of biofilms in weightlessness.

In other words, the goal is to see how the surfaces of the ISS can prevent the proliferation of pathogens. The experiment was started in 2016 by the French Thomas Pesquet. The various surfaces tested and observed made it possible for the scientists to see how bacteria settle there and what strategies they develop to bind to and form biofilms in space. The final phase of the experiment lasted a year and the samples returned to Earth for analysis.

Applications in space, but also on earth

The aim is now to determine which materials reduce the spread of bacteria on board spacecraft in order to ensure the safety of the astronauts and make it easier for them to decontaminate. However, CNES would like to improve the equipment of future ships carrying people on long space trips.

In the medium term, the results of the MatISS experiment could be useful in our daily lives, as materials drastically reduce the spread of microbes, especially in public transport or for elevator buttons.