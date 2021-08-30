This package with a protective cover made of tempered glass costs less than 130 euros

The Motorola brand has been back in the running for several years and offers smartphones with a very good price-performance ratio as well as exceptional models with innovative features. Today it is the Pack version of the Moto G10 that we are offering you on good terms.

Motorola Moto G10: all top-class innovations

Motorola’s Moto G10 is a very good competitor compared to brands like Xiaomi, Oppo … It has a very nice 6.5-inch screen with an HD + resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, giving a density of 269 ppi is achieved. So you can watch your YouTube videos, TikTok and series quietly with good viewing quality.

In its plastic case is a Qualcomm chip paired with a lot of RAM:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 – 8 cores – 1.8 GHz RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64 GB expandable via a microSD card

On the side of the photo, it is equipped with a 4-sensor module on the back:

48 megapixels, f / 1.7, 26 mm (wide-angle) 8 megapixels, f / 2.2, 118˚ (ultra-wide-angle) 2-megapixels, f / 2.4, (macro) 2-megapixels, f / 2.4 , (Depth)

And for the front, it has an 8 megapixel sensor that can record in Full HD HDR.

Autonomy level, it won’t let you down, it has a 5000 mAh battery with a 10 W fast charge.

Usually we find it alone except for the pack at 159.99 euros, but currently the pack with armored glass protective cover costs only 129 euros instead of 199 euros.

Why order this package?

Tempered glass case for protection Low price Good battery life

