This NVMe M.2 gaming SSD costs 93 euros with this promo code

Corsair is a very good brand for RAM, but also for gaming accessories. It has also developed its own line of NVMe M.2 SSD drives optimized for gaming. Today, exactly one of these models, the Force Series MP510 with a capacity of 960 GB, is on sale.

Corsair Force Series MP510: an internal M.2 NVMe gaming-specific SSD

Corsair’s Force Series MP510 with a capacity of 960 GB is currently on sale for 109.99 euros instead of over 150 euros, which is already very good. But with the promo code 15GAMING, you benefit from an additional 15% discount, bringing it to you at 93 euros.

This model delivers very high speed to your desktop or laptop computer with high transfer rates thanks to a new high-performance data controller. It also features high-density 3D TLC NAND memory.

up to 3480 MB/s sequential read, up to 3000 MB/s sequential write

With this you gain loading time during your games as well as when starting your PC if you install Windows on it. The operating system only takes a few seconds to start up and be ready to use.

Otherwise we have another model from Crucial with a capacity of 1 TB that also benefits from a reduction.

