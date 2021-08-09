This Nintendo game was sold for an incredible amount of money

Retro gaming is just on the rise! We can no longer count the number of iconic game cartridges that have been selling for astronomical sums recently. A new record was just set today during an auction for a cult Nintendo game that was sold for an insane price!

A new record that largely breaks the previous one

We recall that not so long ago a new copy of Super Mario 64 was sold to a collector for the modest sum of $ 1.56 million. With such a sum everyone imagined that this record would not be exceeded for a long time. However, it is not the case! Less than a month later, a new cartridge from a Nintendo game released in 1985 has just set a new record for the selling price at auction.

As the New York Times reports, this copy of Super Mario Bros. was new and flew away for a whopping $ 2 million!

A small peculiarity of this sale is that the anonymous buyer did not give this sum to a single seller, but to several. In fact, the rally company that organized this sale is buying games and collectibles which it then divides into stocks. People who want to purchase one or more shares in these properties can do so and investors have the option of selling their shares again after 90 days. When a buyer shows up to make an offer for the item in question, investors vote on whether or not to organize the sale.

The Rally company bought the Super Mario Bros. cartridge. last April for $ 140,000. After this record sale for the cartridge, investors were able to go with 9 times their original stake. So the investment was a very good deal.

Cartridges that keep increasing in value

For their part, American specialists assume that collectibles from the 80s / 90s will continue to increase in value. It must be said that records were linked during the year. Last July, another copy of Super Mario Bros. was left for $ 114,000 then in November a cartridge from Super Mario Bros. 3 which flew for $ 156,000 before falling from a sale of a new copy of Super Mario Bros. in the Sold April for $ 600,000. Finally, in July, a copy of The Legend of Zelda sold for $ 870,000. In other words, if you have video game cartridges from these years, keep them very carefully!