This new Vought video reveals the fate of Homelander

The rest of the Amazon show is shown a little more through a new teaser that reveals the rest of the events of The Boys season two. He reveals what happens after the season 2 cliffhanger, which was a hit on the SVOD platform. No doubt, the trashy series based on satirical comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson did not surprise you for a long time.

a little more patience

Season 2 of The Boys ended with an unexpected reveal as Congresswoman Victoria Neuman is not as benevolent as fans believed. We discovered that she has her own superpowers and uses them to smash heads into a thousand pieces. It was also going to get hot for Hughie as he asked Neuman for a job. As for Homelander (Le Protecteur in the French version), we saw him devastated for the last time after his terrible defeat in the season two finale, especially after losing his girlfriend Stormfront. In addition, it could be that he is still alive after the revelations of the showrunner Eric Kripke.

It’s been almost a year since The Boys aired season two on Amazon Prime. But new revelations through a video from Vought News Network, a fictional news channel from the series’ universe, reveal a few sneaky bits that keep us waiting a little longer.

Homelander holds back

The Boys series is original as the series now has its own news channel. The digital series Seven on 7 of the fictional news channel VNN is broadcast every 7th of the month until the third season. This closes the gap between Season 2 and Season 3. In fact, The Boys released a first episode, the episode is actually a pretty original teaser for the third season. The fictional presenter Cameron Colemann explains what happens next. Presumably the public is still unaware of Neuman’s dangerousness, but it is known that Hughie is now working with her. At the same time, it must be said that she has so far hidden her true essence well.

No release date has been formalized at the moment, but this little series in the form of information is a pretty original idea that is keeping fans waiting. In the meantime, find out why The Boys must give up comics.