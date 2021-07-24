this new unreleased character will be the focus of the new film

The new Dragon Ball Super movie, announced a few weeks ago, will be revealed a little more with a teaser. Which arouses the curiosity of fans even more, with the reveal of a new character as a bonus.

A promising film

On May 9, Akira Toriyama personally announced a new feature film, Dragon Ball Super. To keep the mystery alive, the legendary mangaka had guaranteed that this film, the first since Dragon Ball Super: Broly in 2019 (released in Japan in 2018), would feature an “unexpected character”. He had also confirmed his great commitment to the project.

Like all of you, we had put a lot of thought into the identity and nature of this “unexpected” character. We even hypothesized that OAV was a former antagonist and wrote a dossier explaining our preferences to you.

The new Dragon Ball Super movie, slated for 2022, was therefore featured a little more at Comic-Con in San Diego (remember that the Dragon Ball universe is very popular in the United States). Toei, who produces the film, took the opportunity to reveal the title with a first teaser.

2022 公開

ud83c udfac 映 画 「# ド ラ ゴ ン ボ ー ル 超」

正式 タ イ ト ル は

『ド ラ ゴ ン ボ ー ル 超 ス ー パ ー ヒ ー ロ ー』 に 決定 ud83c udf8a

「Comic-Con @ Home2021」

最新 情報 が 一 挙 公開 ud83d udca5

今後 の 最新 情報 コ チ ラ か ら

フ ォ ロ ー よ ろ し く お 願 い し ま す u203c ufe0fhttps: //t.co/PI7A8rp5Zz#dragonball# ド ラ ゴ ン ボ ー ル 超 ス ー パ ー ヒ ー ロ .com ./

July 24, 2021

The second Dragon Ball Super film will therefore be titled Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. If we don’t know anything about his script, we may be amazed at the meaning of his title. As everyone knows, many parallels have been drawn between Goku and Superman. In addition, the Dragon Ball world is a world in which the concept of the superhero exists: Son Gohan and Videl both officiate as superheroes with a secret identity, or Great Saiyaman and Great Saiyaman 2. One also thinks of Satan, who thanks to his Talents in communication knew how to be considered the greatest superhero the earth knew.

Images shown during the panel at Comic-Con further show that Picolo will not only be present, but should have some meaning in the narrative. In addition, for the first time fans will have the chance to discover the Namek house, one of the most emblematic characters in the Dragon Ball universe.

Comic-Con was also an opportunity to discover a whole new character created by Akira Toriyama. We don’t know its name, but because of its design, it appears to be the title’s “superhero”. However, it is not known if this character, who is anonymous at the moment, will really be a nice one or will later prove to be an antagonist.

It should also be noted that pictures of Pan, the daughter of Son Gohan and Videl, as well as pictures of Krillin in his police uniform were revealed (as a reminder, the movie Dragon Ball Z: The Resurrection of F had taught us that Krillin had chosen this route ).

Despite being present in the film’s presentation teaser, Son Goku was not the subject of special visuals. We wonder if Goku and Vegeta will be very present in the film. It is worth remembering that the two characters have gotten extremely (too?) Powerful, and it is possible to highlight the other Z-Warriors, a little neglected by the story for several narrative arcs of Dragon Ball Super.

Anyway, we can’t wait to experience Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. We will of course keep you updated with any information about this new film as soon as it is released.