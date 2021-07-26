This new trailer shows us how Dexter cannot control his impulses

On April 30, 2021, we invited you to discover the very first trailer for Dexter’s 9th season. Meanwhile, water has flowed under the bridges and we have learned in particular that the villain of the 9th season is played by Clancy Brown. Today’s new trailer tells us more about the role of the villain, but above all about the impulses of Dexter.

Dexter season 9

As we already know, Michael C. Hall will be back as a serial killer starting this fall. This time, however, Dexter Morgan had to leave his whole life behind. He actually left the sunny shores of Florida for upstate New York.

With this new season, Dexter will return for 10 episodes. The original showrunner, Clyde Philips, will also be in charge after leaving the series after season four.

A trailer that already teaches us a lot

A new season 9 trailer for Dexter, released on July 25th, tells us more about our favorite character’s future journey. It must be said that the Showtime media has already released a large number of teasers for this Season 9 that have already given us a glimpse of the events that are being presented to us. We’ll let you take a look at this new trailer before we dig deeper:

As you can see, the trailer in question shows us how Dexter is somehow adapting to his new life in a small, snowy town. The trailer also gives us a glimpse into the supporting characters before Dexter investigates a crime scene with Kurt Caldwell, the character played by Clancy Brown. It is also revealed that the revival will be titled “New Blood” and the release date is set for November 7, 2021.

Regarding Brown’s character, the trailer seems to suggest that his path could cross Dexter’s path on the occasion of certain crimes that would have been committed in the small town. Dexter’s girlfriend will surely be involved at some point as she’s the New York Police Chief. It should also be noted that Dexter’s return should be particularly bloody given the first moments of the trailer, which show us a character who fights against his impulses despite many knives and firearms. In the end, he gives in and admits that he cannot always control the impulses in question. It has to be said that working in a place specializing in fishing and hunting doesn’t really allow the character to distract himself from things … A bloody season is ahead? Definitely !

And you, what do you think of this new trailer? Does it make you want more? We will let you answer this question via our survey as well as via our comment area! And if you want to learn more about Dexter’s new identity in the coming season, we invite you to read our previous article on the subject.