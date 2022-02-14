This new trailer reveals the return of a familiar X-Men

After the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home last December, the next Marvel production that all fans are eagerly awaiting is of course Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On the occasion of the Super Bowl, a new trailer for Doctor Strange 2 has just been released that offers us new images and in particular the presence of a surprise guest.

The integration of the X-Men into the MCU is becoming increasingly apparent

In fact, the first trailer for Doctor Strange 2 was revealed in one of No Way Home’s post-credits scenes, following the events in the film that led up to the opening of the multiverse. Peter Parker had asked Strange to find a way for him to regain his anonymity, unfortunately things got out of hand and characters from the other Spider-Man films ended up in the MCU.

In this new trailer released during the Super Bowl we can see that Doctor Strange will have to answer for his actions after using the spell and opening the multiverse. He meets the Illuminati, a secret society of comic book superheroes that includes Iron Man, Mr. Fantastic, Namor, Black Arrow, Doctor Strange and a certain Professor Xavier, among others. We can also see the latter from behind, whose look and voice are similar to Professor X of the X-Men, embodied by Patrick Stewart in the cinema. The voice heard in the trailer says, “We should tell him the truth.”

So, thanks to the Multiverse, Marvel would have found the solution to integrate the X-Men into the MCU. Chances are, the actor had even confirmed that he met with Marvel Studios in January 2021 to bring Professor X into the MCU.

Lots of cameos planned

In addition, there are many rumors surrounding the upcoming Doctor Strange directed by Sam Raimi that we could see many unlikely cameos as the film progresses and maybe Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man will drop by to say hello.

Finally, the trailer allows us to confirm the presence of the evil Shuma-Gorath, as well as the demonic version of Doctor Strange. We also discover for the first time that America Chavez will be camped out by Xochitl Gomez, and the fights will be epic with a confrontation between Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch. Also note that Multiverse of Madness will have many ties to Disney+ Marvel series such as Loki and WandaVision.

#TheScarletWitch battles a possible Multiversal Captain Marvel in the new #MultiverseOfMadness trailer!

pic.twitter.com/kBDD22JMDf

February 13, 2022

While waiting for May 4th to discover Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, we invite you to watch the new trailer below.