This new technology will revolutionize amusement parks

While a few weeks ago we revealed more about the various activities and products Disney has been developing to attract fans, the company still seems to have plenty of ideas in reserve to keep them excited, “like the company’s recently filed patents “.

a technological advance

If we can determine one thing, it is Disney’s desire to make children and adults dream, be it through her various film productions, but also through the various parallel activities that the giant offers, particularly through its amusement parks, which are all located above the world. And one thing is for sure, Disney is not skimpy on funds.

As the SiliconValley website reports, the Walt Disney Company was granted a patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office on December 28, 2021 if there is a need for additional peripheral devices (such as glasses, smartphones, etc.).

According to the patent, Disney’s virtual spaces would be created using a series of high-speed projectors and a method called SLAM, short for Simultaneous Localization and Mapping. This technology would make it possible to continuously track and determine a user’s mobile perspective as they move through an attraction in one of the company’s theme parks.

And as our colleagues at IGN reminded us, the Mario Kart attraction introduced a more or less similar experience in the Super Nintendo World theme park: Koopa’s Challenge. This attraction, which allows visitors to drive on a route loosely inspired by the stages of the Mario Kart video game series, includes an augmented reality feature that allows visitors to drive their own Mario Kart track.

During the experience, an augmented reality banner shows animated characters as well as directional arrows in front of your eyes, to which the players can then navigate using the integrated steering wheel of the journey to collect items in boxes.

the future of entertainment?

Disney’s initiative to create these types of experiences without resorting to additional wearable technology will be a real breakthrough for the industry and should also be of interest to all amusement park enthusiasts as well as those interested in new technologies, if their first projects will materialize.

In addition to creating immersive theme park experiences, Disney’s patent also seems to suggest that the technology could be adapted for home use. The patent suggests that the virtual world simulator could be used to enable the conversion of a real place, such as a personal residence or studio, into a real movie set without the user having to leave home. Even if it still seems a long way off, the company’s idea of ​​working on such technologies remains a very exciting prospect.

But even if Disney would choose to develop this technology is a sure thing, patent experts in the Los Angeles Times recalled that companies are used to filing patents just to deter their competitors from using the same technology.